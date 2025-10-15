Almost all Gaza residents end up homeless following Israeli operation — envoy

GENEVA, October 15. /TASS/. Practically all Gaza residents have ended up homeless or await the restoration of their houses as a result of the Israeli actions in the enclave, Palestinian special presidential envoy and former prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

"It has been estimated that the magnitude of destruction is up to 451,000 housing units between complete destruction and partial destruction," he said at a UN briefing for accredited reporters in Geneva. "That makes nearly, if not all, most of our people in Gaza are homeless or waiting for reconstruction to take place," he emphasized.

On October 13, the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit participants called for implementing further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including addressing the issue of the enclave’s management, restoring infrastructure, and achieving a political settlement.