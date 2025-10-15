Hungary won’t be able to obtain enough gas without supplies from Russia — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The current gas infrastructure will not be able to supply Hungary with sufficient gas, if gas supplies from Russia are cut off, domestic prices will soar, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week.

"Currently, with our national energy mix we are safe. But when it comes to gas we have a long-term contract with Gazprom. But we definitely do buy energy, gas from other sources as well. From Turkey - we are the first non-neighboring country to Turkey which buys Turkish gas. We are buying gas from Azerbaijan. We are buying gas through the LNG port in Croatia, and we are going to buy gas from Engie and Shell as well based on long-term contracts which are signed. But, physically speaking, if we are cut from the Russian gas source, the remaining infrastructure will not be able to supply the country," he said.

According to Szijjarto, Russia has always respected and reliably supplied energy resources under contracts with Hungary. If Hungary is forced to change the structure of its energy supplies, then gas prices in the country, which are currently the lowest in Europe, will skyrocket, he stated.

"Currently, there are two oil pipelines leading to Hungary. Brussels wants us to cut one of the two under fundamental diversification. But how can you call cutting one of the two pipelines leading to the country's diversification? How can you consider having one pipeline than two is safer than two? This is insane, this is scandal, this is total lack of logic," Szijjarto added.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together."

