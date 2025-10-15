Japan’s new premier to be elected on October 21

TOKYO, October 15. /TASS/. The Japanese parliament’s lower chamber will hold the key vote on the new prime minister’s candidacy on October 21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi informed the parliament’s coordination committee.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is currently holding final preparations for the upcoming vote, where it will nominate its leader Sanae Takaichi.

However, opposition parties are also actively discussing the possibility of nominating a single opposition candidate to the post, and, if they agree, they may seize the power, which has been in the LDP’s hands since 2012.

The results of the upcoming vote are impossible to predict against the backdrop of political uncertainty that gripped Japan following the collapse of the Liberal Democratic Party - Komeito coalition.

After a series of electoral defeats, the LDP-Komeito lost its majority in both chambers of the Japanese parliament. Komeito withdrew from the coalition on October 10, 2025.

Now, if the three major opposition parties will manage to agree on a single candidate, they will have more votes than the LDP.