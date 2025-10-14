Arab countries concerned about future of Gaza deal — agency

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. Arab countries are cautiously optimistic about the Gaza ceasefire but have concerns about the future of the deal, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

"Many remain cautiously optimistic, but have major concerns around who will fund Gaza’s reconstruction, whose troops will maintain peace," the report reads, adding that the future of Hamas also remains unclear.

A European official pointed out that "the current agreement does little to address the major humanitarian issues in Gaza," while an Arab official said that the plan was "fragile."

According to another Western diplomat, the probability of Israel attacking Iran again – "potentially sparking a fresh regional crisis – remains high."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The 20-point proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan following talks in Egypt.

The Egyptian city Sharm el-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit on Monday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit’s participants called for the implementation of the further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave, including administration issues, infrastructure rebuilding and a political settlement.