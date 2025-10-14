Palestinian president willing to visit Russia whenever possible — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is ready to travel to Russia at any moment, and such a visit could occur in the near future, ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Mahmoud Abbas is prepared to make the trip at any time. You know that we were supposed to hold a Russian-Arab summit in Moscow, which was recently postponed," the diplomat said. "We are now waiting for the new dates. I am sure the visit will happen soon."

The peace summit, held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, was convened to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement for the Palestinian enclave. According to al-Sisi’s office, the summit participants urged the implementation of the next stages of Trump’s plan to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including governance, infrastructure recovery and a political resolution.