OSCE Minsk Group’s closure to be completed in December — chair

YEREVAN, October 14. /TASS/. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who serves as the chairperson of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has supported the decision by Armenia and Azerbaijan to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group tasked with resolving the conflict between the two countries.

At a joint press conference with top Armenian diplomat Ararat Mirzoyan, she expressed hope that the dissolution process would be finalized in December.

The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, was established in 1992 to address the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan earlier demanded the group be dissolved, and the Armenian authorities gave their approval.