Israeli strikes leave Gaza City buried under about 50 million tons of rubble — authorities

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Israeli bombings and air raids have left the streets of Gaza City covered in about 50 million metric tons of rubble from destroyed residential buildings and industrial facilities, a Gaza municipality spokesperson said.

"The streets of Gaza City are covered in 50 million tons of rubble from buildings destroyed in Israeli military operations over the past two years," the official stated, as cited by the Elfagr news website. He added that some 90% of the city’s streets were damaged and unfit for traffic.

According to the municipal official, the priority is to clear the rubble and remove it from the streets so that reconstruction work could begin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced in the early hours of October 10 that the government had approved "a deal to release all hostages." US President Donald Trump stated on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan following talks in Egypt.

At the October 13 peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, which involved some European and Middle Eastern leaders, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that a conference on Gaza reconstruction could be organized in his country in November. The Egyptian leader did not provide a date, but Cairo has repeatedly expressed readiness to host a meeting on the reconstruction of the enclave’s infrastructure as soon as military operations are over.