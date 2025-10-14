Second phase of Gaza deal to prove crucial test for Israeli government — newspaper

LONDON, October 14. /TASS/. The future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government depends on how the second round of talks with the Palestinian movement Hamas goes, the Financial Times writes, citing a source.

"The details of the second stage [of the Gaza deal] will be critical," a former aide to Netanyahu said.

According to the newspaper, discussions of issues related to Hamas’ disarmament and the enclave’s future administration could create new difficulties.

Israeli political scientist Tal Schneider points out that "there is euphoria today but we’ll come down from [Mount] Olympus to the messy details [of Gaza] immediately, and that’s where things get difficult."

In particular, Netanyahu opposes the idea of resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has contributed to the ceasefire deal, expects Israel to achieve progress in terms of more expansive regional peace. The Financial Times notes that the fact that Trump publicly expressed support for Netanyahu, calling him "one of the greatest wartime presidents," gives the Israeli leader room for maneuver but does not make the situation any easier.

On Monday, the Egyptian city Sharm El-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit’s participants called for the implementation of the further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave.