EU to continue pressuring Israel to abide by obligations on Gaza — media

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. The European Union will continue to pressure Israel to abide by its obligations on the Gaza Strip, Politico reported, citing EU officials.

According to them, "the destruction of Gaza and the deaths of more than 60,000 people demand accountability, justice and a properly funded reconstruction plan." "Our pressure is still important," one EU official noted, adding: "Israel needs to deliver."

A European Commission spokesperson said earlier that Brussels had decided not to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to a deal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Notably, the European Commission had been unable to secure support for its plan for a partial suspension of the agreement from all EU member states.

On Monday, the Egyptian city Sharm El-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit’s participants called for the implementation of the further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave.