Brazilian president calls for peace in Ukraine after Gaza reconciliation

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 13. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva believes that by achieving peace in the Gaza Strip, prerequisites for resolving the Ukrainian conflict were also created.

"It’s time also to think how to solve the problem of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the Brazilian leader told reporters in Rome.

In his opinion, peace in Ukraine is possible, but it would be a difficult task.

"I think the whole world is already tired of this conflict. It is also difficult for the parties themselves," the president added.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s events in September, Lula da Silva told Vladimir Zelensky that peace in Ukraine can be achieved only if the negotiations are launched as quickly as possible.