Hamas says prisoner exchange is major step toward liberation of Palestine

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. Hamas congratulated Palestinians who were released from Israeli prisons on Monday and called for continuing resistance until the occupation ultimately ends.

"The prisoner exchange operation is a historic achievement," it said in a statement posted on its X page. "We consider this a major step on the path toward the liberation of the entire Palestinian land and its holy sites."

Aggression and hunger could not break the Palestinians’ resilience, it said, adding that citizens rejoiced after "national heroes" were set free.

The radicals called on international institutions "to put an end to the occupational authorities’ crimes against Palestinians who are held in prisons and make efforts to have them freed." According to Hamas, "resistance forces treated Israeli hostages in a civilized manner, in compliance with Islamic values."

On Monday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.