Trump says would be happy to lift sanctions off Iran if deal in place

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he would be glad to lift anti-Iran sanctions if Tehran is ready to negotiate and strike a deal.

"I think Iran will come along. They've been battered and bruised and you know, they need some help. They're big sanctions, as you know, tremendous sanctions. I'd love to take the sanctions off when they're ready to talk, but they can't really survive with those sanctions," Trump said at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"At some point, they're going to say, ‘We want the sanctions off. We're going to end up with peace.’ I think Iran is going to be fine," the US president added.