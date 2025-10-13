Trump says US to engage in Gaza reconstruction

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will participate in rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

During his speech at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Trump stated that the residents of the Palestinian enclave should focus on "restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity, and economic development," while the US will offer its help.

"We're going to do something that became unbelievably popular. Everybody wants to be on it. It's called the ‘Board of Peace,’" Trump said, clarifying that this would allow funds to be allocated for the enclave's reconstruction. "I want to thank the Arab and Muslim nations for their commitment that they made to support a safe rebuilding of Gaza and beyond. I have many Arab countries, very wealthy countries, that came up and said: 'We'll put up tremendous amounts of money to get, to rebuild Gaza' and I think that is going to happen," Trump concluded.