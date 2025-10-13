Britain to monitor ceasefire in Gaza — PM

LONDON, October 13. /TASS/. The UK will participate in a mission to monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister’s Office said after talks between Keir Starmer and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The Prime Minister was clear that the UK stands ready to support the next phase. He confirmed that the UK will play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza, participate in the ceasefire monitoring mission and support the process of decommissioning of Hamas - preventing them from ever posing a threat again," the statement said.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The document consists of 20 paragraphs and provides, in particular, for the introduction of temporary external control in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed line in Gaza.

On October 13, Hamas and the Palestinian groups supporting it released all the hostages. Twenty prisoners were handed over to Israel through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and are already in the Jewish state.