Ending Ukrainian conflict turns out more difficult than conflict in Middle East — Trump

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump previously believed that ending the Ukrainian conflict would be easier than reaching an agreement on a settlement in the Gaza Strip.

"I thought it would be easily settled. I thought it would be a hell of a lot easier than doing what we’ve just successfully done with Israel," he told the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The US president called his special envoy Steve Witkoff a "great negotiator" and said that without his efforts, World War III could have broken out. Trump hopes that the conflict in Ukraine will end soon.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. On October 9, the parties signed an agreement on the first phase of the Trump peace plan. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 10.