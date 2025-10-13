All 20 hostages released in Gaza return to Israel — army

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. All 20 hostages released from captivity in the Gaza Strip on October 13 have reached Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"13 of the released hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in Israel," it said in a statement.

The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listed their names: Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass, the brothers Ariel and David Kunio, Elkanah Buchbut, Rom Braslavsky, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Oh, Eitan Horn, Nimrod Cohen, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kuperstein and Matan Tsangauker.

Earlier, the army press said that the first group of seven Israeli hostages released in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by military personnel, safely crossed into Israel - Matan Angrest, brothers Ziv and Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, Eitan Mohr and Alon Ohel.

On October 10, Netanyahu's office said that the government had approved a "deal to release all hostages."

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan. According to him, this phase involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line in Gaza.