Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announces completion of operation in Pakistan — TV

DUBAI, October 12. /TASS/ The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan announced the successful completion of the operation in the territory of Pakistan, TOLO News television reported, citing sources.

According to them, the operation was successful and ended at midnight local time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan took measures against centers of Pakistan’s security forces along the Durand Line [known as the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan - TASS] in response to repeated intrusions into the Afghanistan’s airspace and air strikes, according to the TV channel.

At least several dozen Afghan servicemen were killed in clashes with Pakistani army units along the border between the two countries, Pakistan’s Geo TV channel reported before.

Earlier on Saturday, reports of gunfire emerged from the Afghan province of Helmand. Later, the Afghan Air Force struck the Pakistani city of Lahore. Taliban officials did not provide details of the operation. Afghanistan’s TOLO News TV channel reported on its website that at least 12 Pakistani servicemen were killed in the clashes.

The dispute on the state border between the two countries is one of the longest globally. The delimitation agreement between British and Afghan possessions was signed in 1893 in Kabul. Afghanistan does not recognize the Durand Line as the official border since 1947, after establishment of independent Pakistan. The dispute was often the cause of armed conflicts and uprisings in border areas.