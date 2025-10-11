US Central Command head confirms there to be no US military presence in Gaza

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed after visiting the Gaza Strip that US troops will not be stationed directly in the Palestinian enclave to monitor the implementation of peace agreements.

"Just returned from a visit inside Gaza to inform how we are moving forward to establish a CENTCOM-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) that will synchronize activities to support post-conflict stabilization. <...> This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," Cooper said in a statement posted on the CENTCOM page on X.

According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited an Israeli military base in Gaza with Cooper to ensure the withdrawal of troops was being carried out as agreed. Both have already returned to Israel, she said in a post on her X page.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that an international mission of up to 200 US servicemen already stationed in the Middle East would monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip. According to Reuters sources, the international mission will also include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the UAE.