Killer ‘walking around’ Caribbean, looking for conflict — Venezuela's envoy to UN

UN, October 11. /TASS/. Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada accused the United States of extrajudicial killings and said there was a "killer" walking around in the Caribbean looking for pretexts to unleash a conflict.

"The United States government has recognized that thousands of kilometers from its own coasts, it has bombed four small vessels in the Caribbean, killing 21 unarmed civilians which never pose any threat to national security. The United States government conceals its crimes under the guise of self defense. This is not self defense. These are extrajudicial killings. There is a killer roaming in the Caribbean, one that is seeking excuses to manufacture a conflict, to attack, to manipulate the principle of self defense, and he wants to kill more," he told the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, the United States is the only government that proclaims the principle of "shoot first and check later. The truth is that the United States government, as has been confirmed by international media, has already issued a secret order to authorize the use of military force in foreign territory with the pretext of a false war against drugs trafficking. All points to a new hour of aggression in our region.".