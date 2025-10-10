E3 leaders ready to resume talks with Iran on nuclear program

BERLIN, October 10. /TASS/. Germany, France and the UK are ready to resume talks with Iran on its nuclear program in order to conclude a comprehensive and long-term agreement, the leaders of the European trio, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer, said in a joint statement published by the German government’s press service.

"We are resolute in renewing talks with Iran and the United States in order to achieve a comprehensive, long-term and verifiable agreement ensuring that Iran never possesses nuclear arms," the document noted.

That said, the three leaders noted that they approved launching the snapback mechanism which resumed UN Security Council sanctions against Iran and urged all countries to commit to restrictions against Tehran.