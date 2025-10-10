US Senate approves military spending for 2026 in amount of $900 billion

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US Senate, the upper house of the US Congress, approved the country's military spending for fiscal year 2026 (which began on October 1) in the amount of $925 billion, including $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed with 77 votes in favor and 20 against. At least 60 votes were needed for the bill to pass.

According to materials previously released by the US Senate Armed Services Committee, the bill extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2028 and expands funding for the program to $500 million. The USAI allows the Pentagon to enter into contracts with manufacturers rather than providing equipment and resources directly from US arsenals.

In September, the US House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, passed its own version of the US military spending bill for fiscal year 2026, amounting to nearly $900 billion, including $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

A special commission consisting of representatives from both houses of Congress will finalize the final version of the document. Only then will it be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.