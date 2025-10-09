Israeli Army announces strike on Hamas radical group in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military attacked a squad of armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

According to its statement, the radicals were located "in close proximity" to Israeli military positions and posed an "immediate threat" to their security.

Earlier on Thursday, the Egyptian television channel "Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya" and the Israeli portal Ynet reported that the ceasefire regime came into effect on Thursday at 12 p.m. Moscow time [9 a.m. GMT]. Later, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian clarified during a briefing that the ceasefire would take effect within 24 hours after the cabinet approved the agreements on October 9. The government has not yet given its final approval.