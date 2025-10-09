Turkey, US, Qatar, Egypt to monitor implementation of Gaza agreement — Turkish MFA

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that his country, along with the United States, Qatar and Egypt, will form part of a target group of nations that will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and continue mediation efforts.

"The target group, which our president mentioned earlier, is related to the implementation of the adopted [Gaza settlement] plan. The agreement includes a clause that specifically stipulates that a group consisting of the US, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar will participate in monitoring these agreed-upon issues and perform a mediation function. It will discuss matters with both sides: the Palestinian and the Israeli. Essentially, this is a group of mediators, it will carry out its duties to implement the relevant articles of the agreement," the minister told Turkish media in Paris, where a meeting on Gaza was held.

The Foreign Minister clarified that "at the moment, the group has no pre-defined responsibilities." According to him, if "issues arise during the implementation of the agreement, this group will engage in work to find practical solutions."