250 Palestinians serving life terms to be released as part of Gaza deal — Hamas

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. Two hundred and fifty Palestinian prisoners serving life terms will leave Israeli jails within the framework of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for releasing Israeli hostages, head of Hamas’ Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya who leads the group’s negotiating team said.

"We will exchange hostages for prisoners: 250 people serving life sentences will be released, as well as 1,700 Palestinians, detained after October 7, 2023. Additionally, all the Palestinian minors that were arrested will be released from prisons as well as all female convicts," the member of the Hamas political bureau said as aired by Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel.