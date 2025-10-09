Trump confirms Israel, Hamas to sign deal in Egypt

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the signing of agreements within the framework of the peace plan between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas will take place in Egypt.

"We're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have a signing, an additional signing, and we've already had a signing representing me, but we're going to have an official signing," he said at a meeting of the presidential cabinet at the White House.

On Wednesday, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first stage of the peace plan after talks in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages soon and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line inside the Gaza Strip. According to Trump, the first steps have been taken towards a lasting, reliable and eternal peace.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump immediately after to thank him for his mediation and invite him to Israel. He also said that he would soon convene a cabinet meeting at which agreements of the first stage of the peace plan would be approved.

Earlier on Thursday, the Egyptian TV channel Al-Kahira al-Ikhbariya and the Israeli portal Ynet reported that the ceasefire came into force on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. Later, The Times of Israel, citing Netanyahu's office, said a ceasefire in Gaza would only be established after the Israeli cabinet had approved the agreements later on Thursday.