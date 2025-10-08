Trump says he could visit Middle East soon for peace talks

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week for the negotiations on resolving the situation in the region, he said.

"I may go there some time towards the end of the week, may be on Sunday," he said, adding the trip could take place "may be Sunday, or may be Saturday. May be a little later than Saturday evening, that seems to be our schedule."

Trump told reporters the talks are going well, there is "a good chance" of concluding a deal.

According to him, the deal is "very close. We have a great team over there, great negotiators. Unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side, also," he said, explaining that "all of the Muslim countries, all of the Arab states" are involved in the negotiations, in addition to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

On September 29, the White House released Trump’s "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20 paragraph-document provides for the introduction of temporary external control in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. Israel agreed with the plan and Hamas said it was ready to release all living Israeli hostages held in Gaza and hand over the bodies of the dead.

On October 6, indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh. They are mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The United States is represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s advisor Jared Kushner.