Kazakh leader praises Putin's contribution to developing cooperation with his country

ASTANA, October 7. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Tokayev’s press service reported.

According to the statement, during the call Tokayev "congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, noting his significant personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership, good neighborliness, and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia."

The press service added that the two presidents discussed issues of multifaceted cooperation between their countries. "The sides paid special attention to the practical aspects of implementing agreements previously reached at the highest level," the statement said.

Vladimir Putin, born on October 7, 1952, is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. He traditionally spends this day working, often taking the opportunity to speak with foreign leaders.

Tokayev and Putin last held talks on September 26. According to the Kazakh president’s press service, that discussion focused on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and preparations for Tokayev’s upcoming state visit to Russia in November.