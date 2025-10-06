Israel says attacks Hezbollah special forces military camps in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 6. /TASS/. Israel has attacked military installations of the Radwan special forces of the military wing of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in the Bekaa region of Lebanon.

"The Israel Defense Forces attacked several targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Bekaa region. The attacked targets included the Radwan military camps, where Hezbollah terrorists were spotted," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

"These military camps were used by Hezbollah to train terrorists to carry out terrorist attacks against the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel. As part of the exercises and training conducted at these military facilities, the terrorists underwent live firing and additional training in the use of various types of weapons."

The IDF "will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel," the statement read.