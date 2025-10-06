Israel deports Greta Thunberg, 170 other Sumud Flotilla activists — ministry

TEL AVIV, October 6. /TASS/. Israel deported 171 Global Sumud Flotilla activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, to Greece and Slovakia on October 6, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas-Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia," the ministry said. "The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States."

According to the state-run Kan broadcaster, Thurnberg had a seat on a flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Athens.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "all the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld."

"The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign," the ministry added.

The statement says that "the only violent incident came from a Hamas-Sumud provocateur who bit a female medical staff member of Ketsiyot Prison." According to Kan, the attacker was Spanish activist Reyes Rigo Servia, who was placed under arrest until Wednesday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (which translates from Arabic as "steadfastness" or "resistance"), consisting of more than 40 ships from different countries, set sail from Tunisia towards Gaza in mid-September. The mission's goal was to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to its residents.

Israeli authorities repeatedly stated that they considered the activists' actions to be provocative and would not allow their ships to approach the Gaza coast. As a result, Israeli Navy ships intercepted the flotilla, detaining all 400 activists and taking them to the Israeli coast. On October 3, Israeli authorities began deporting the activists, expelling a total of 170 flotilla participants from the country within three days.