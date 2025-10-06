Gaza settlement talks offer prospects for lasting peace, Emirati diplomat says

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. Talks aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of hostages provide a prospect that the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can achieve lasting peace, said Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates president.

"All eyes are on Gaza today, as efforts intensify to end the suffering of its people, secure the release of hostages and prisoners, and seek a horizon for lasting peace that spares the region and its peoples the spiral of destructive wars," the Emirati diplomat wrote on his X social media page. He also emphasized that the UAE will play a "responsible political and humanitarian role during this critical stage — in support of regional stability and security."

Earlier, the White House revealed a plan to address the conflict in Gaza, put forward by US President Donald Trump. The proposal calls for temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan has received backing from Israel and key Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, which acts as a mediator between the disputing parties.

On October 3, Hamas conveyed its response to the US president’s proposal to mediators. The movement expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of those who died. However, Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk expressed doubts that all hostages could be freed within 72 hours. Trump, in turn, stated that he "will not tolerate delays." According to him, Hamas must act swiftly, or "all will be lost."

A new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas is scheduled for October 6 in Egypt.