At least 65 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli attacks

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. At least 65 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours as a result of combat operations and shelling by the Israeli Armed Forces, while another 153 people were injured, the enclave’s Ministry of Health reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the total number of Gaza residents killed since the start of the conflict has reached 67,139, with nearly 170,000 wounded. The ministry also noted that another death caused by starvation was recorded in the past day. The total number of people who have died from hunger and complications related to malnutrition has risen to 460.

In turn, Al Jazeera reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their intensive shelling of the Palestinian enclave despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Over the past 48 hours alone, the Israeli Air Force has carried out more than 130 airstrikes on the Strip, including on Gaza City, the administrative center of the region, as well as refugee camps.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of an offensive operation in Gaza City aimed at the complete destruction of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the Israeli army repeatedly warned local residents to evacuate combat zones, including by dropping leaflets over the city. On October 1, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that anyone who has not yet left Gaza will be regarded as a terrorist.