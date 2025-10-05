{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Hamas refutes media reports on its readiness to surrender arms under Trump’s plan

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has also denied false allegations on the progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks
© Hassan Alzaanin/TASS

DOHA, October 5. /TASS/. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has refuted media reports that the group has allegedly agreed to lay down arms under US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"Mahmoud Mardawi has denied false allegations by the Al Hadath television channel and other media outlets on the progress in the [Gaza] ceasefire talks and the movement’s position on the issue of the surrender of arms," Hamas said on its Telegram channel. "These allegations are absolutely ungrounded and are reared to discredit [Hamas’] position and mislead the public."

Earlier in the day, the Al Arabiya and Al Hadath television channels reported, citing their sources, that Hamas had notified the United States that it agreed to lay down arms.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

On October 3, Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s proposal to the mediator. It expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework."

A new round of indirect Israel-Hamas talks will take place in Egypt on October 6.

Tags
IsraelGaza StripDonald Trump
Middle East conflict
Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for ceasefire talks with Israel
The movement’s delegation is led by its head Khalil al-Hayya
Read more
Hamas agrees to surrender arms to Egyptian-Palestinian body under UN auspices — Al Hadath
The radicals are interested in implemented provisions of the Gaza plan as soon as possible, noted TV channel
Read more
Russia, Tajikistan will continue active work on current agenda — Putin
Vladimir Putin also expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting between the two leaders in Dushanbe "will be constructive and fruitful"
Read more
Georgian prime minister blames unrest in Tbilisi on EU ambassador
Irakly Kobakhidze stressed that "some foreigners directly supported the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order"
Read more
Tbilisi police detained five organizers of rally for calls for regime change
These crimes carry a prison sentence of up to nine years
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down 314 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 88,028 drones, 631 missile systems, 25,351 tanks and other armored combat vehicles
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kuzminovka in Donbass region — top brass
The task was completed by units of the Southern Group of Forces
Read more
Battlegroup East destroys four Starlink stations, 12 UAV control centers
The group's fighters continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone
Read more
Russia to seek Bout’s extradition to homeland
We have legal instruments for this purpose in the relations with the US, said Lavrov
Read more
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
There have been no air raid warnings for the Ukraine-held areas of the Kherson Region
Read more
Russian forces advancing near Volchansk despite buildup of Ukrainian forces — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command regularly sends additional forces and resources to Vovchansk, including from the command reserve
Read more
Anastasia Venza from Moscow Region crowned as Miss Russia 2025
The winner receives the chance to represent Russia at international contests
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 29 heavy quadcopters, 41 UAV control centers in 24 hours
Air defense crews and mobile fire teams also shot down nine fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and a HIMARS multiple launch rocket
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
Kiev unlikely to get new Tomahawks, old ones ineffective against Russia — expert
"They can't for various reasons, for the disclosure of technology, should they fall into Russian hands, should they land unexploded, and so forth," said Patrick Henningsen, a geopolitical analyst, journalist and founder of the 21st Century Wire portal
Read more
Ukraine reports most massive attack on its gas production infrastructure since 2022
The facilities are located in the Poltava and Kharkov regions
Read more
Russian armed forces destroy a special forces group of Ukrainian armed forces in Kupyansk
Ukrainian servicemen were attempting to leave the city in an armored vehicle
Read more
Dodik calls drone incidents in Europe part of global provocation against Russia
Russia is as close as possible to the concept of a prosperous and wealthy country, said President of the Republika Srpska
Read more
Trump keeps spirit of Anchorage, wants better ties with Russia — ex-US official
US leader "doesn't want to be the president who is accused of ‘losing Ukraine’, Graham Fuller said
Read more
As many as 32 police officers injured in riots in Tbilisi — Deputy Interior Minister
30 officers have minor injuries
Read more
NATO forces, isolation threats cannot intimidate Russia — Dodik
The EU is making the same mistake in Ukraine that it did in the Western Balkans, said President of Republika Srpska
Read more
Humanitarian situation in Kiev-controlled regions near-critical — Russian defense ministry
According to the UN Children’s Fund, some 8.7 million people in Ukraine are facing starvation
Read more
US ready to launch operation in Venezuela to combat drug trafficking — newspaper
Experts say that the forces assembled are now sufficient to capture and hold key strategic targets, such as ports and airfields in Venezuela
Read more
Those who tried to storm Georgian presidential palace committed a crime — prime minister
This foreign agent will be completely neutralized, noted Irakly Kobakhidze
Read more
Hamas agrees to release all Israeli hostages, return bodies of those killed
The movement also stressed that it is prepared to "immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack DPR five times in last 24 hours, two civilians killed
Eight residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged
Read more
Trump warns Hamas of ‘complete obliteration’ if it refuses to cede power in Gaza
The US President answered the question of what would happen to the Palestinian movement if it wanted to retain power in the enclave
Read more
Iranian president informs supreme leader about need to relocate capital
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran has diminishing water resources every day and the problem of soil subsidence is serious - in some districts of the capital it has reached 30 centimeters
Read more
Bitcoin sets another all-time high, rising beyond $124,480
The digital asset reached the previous high of $124,470 on August 14
Read more
RDIF chief assesses chances of US accepting Putin’s proposal on New START as high
This opinion is connected with the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, explained Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
Russia-Iran partnership treaty comes into effect — MFA
The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Read more
Russian Kinzhal, Iskander missiles become harder to intercept, says newspaper report
As a result of the modernization, they now make some last-minute maneuvers that make them more difficult to take out
Read more
Russia shots down 19 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region in a span of three hours
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this
Read more
Opposition’s coup attempt failed on municipal election day, Georgian PM says
Irakli Kobakhidze stated that these plans had failed
Read more
Georgian security service seizes arms meant to be used for sabotage on October 4
Security officers neutralized a number of individuals who presumably were to bring munitions and explosives to downtown Tbilisi
Read more
Ukrainians do not want to die for regime that sold sovereignty, for oligarchs - official
The speaker underscored that "Russia is more interested than anyone in peace on the Ukrainian soil, which has not been there for eight years already"
Read more
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Read more
West's boorishness is directed eastwards, Russia needs strong navy — Maritime Board chief
If we lose ground, European leaders in particular will become more brazen and create even more problems for us, said Nikolay Patrushev
Read more
Medics reduce number of wound-related lifetime disabilities — chief traumatologist
Advanced stages of providing care to wounded soldiers have been reinforced by specialized specialists, said Vladimir Khominets
Read more
OPEC+ countries agree to raise oil output by 137,000 bpd from November 2025
The decision comes amid a steady global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals
Read more
Russian official sees presidential envoy as driving force behind US Gaza peace plan
On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict
Read more
Ukraine unlikely to get Tomahawk missiles — US magazine
Ukraine could not utilize the cruise missiles without US intelligence locating targets and guiding the missiles, a potential red line that could draw the US into direct conflict with Russia, according to The American Conservative
Read more
Russia’s Intellectual Property Service registers five Rolex trademarks
The validity period of the trademarks is ten years from the date of submission
Read more
Ukrainian military launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Two people died
Read more
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russian Space Troops tracked 1,300 Russian, foreign launches this year
In line with their combat duty in 2025, specialists of the Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space monitored over 3,200 space objects, controlled the orbiting of over 3,000 spacecraft, and also controlled the de-orbiting of over 1,300 spacecraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
In DPR two military neurosurgeons perform as many surgeries as peacetime hospital
Neurosurgeons performed more than 100 operations on wounded soldiers in four months
Read more
Moscow hits back at allegations of Iranian drone deliveries to Russia
Maria Zakharova pointed to a recent statement by a deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State who took advantage of US media reports alleging that Iran has been supplying drones to Russia
Read more
IN BRIEF: Elections in Georgia and unrest in Tbilisi
Georgian authorities have called the opposition rally an attempted coup orchestrated by foreign agents
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Some well-informed sources indicate new strikes against Iran are under discussion — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, all of this is coordinated - the military threat as well as the measures aimed at economically suffocating Iran
Read more
Europe pays three times more for energy abandoning Russian resources — Russian MFA
As the ministry stressed, this has led to widespread closures of production facilities and their outflow to third countries
Read more
Russia for arms control, but dialogue possible after policy change in US — Lavrov
Foreign Minister pointed out it was pretty clear to Moscow the US ideas of launching nuclear arms control talks regardless of the "negative military-political context and the dismal state of affairs in Russia-West relations" were utterly out of place
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis report launching missile strike on Israeli targets near Jerusalem
According to him, the Yemeni Army is following talks on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip as the Houthis intend to continue their attacks on Israel until the Jewish state stops the agression in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Trump says Putin’s proposal on New START ‘sounds like a good idea’
The US President answered a question from TASS while speaking with journalists on the South Lawn of the White House
Read more
Russia working on multi-purpose satellite system for controlling drones
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in his speech that the growth in the number of drones has exceeded all forecasts in both the civil and military spheres
Read more
US journalist describes videos from Ukraine’s Bucha as ‘context-and-evidence-free’
Nobody is immune to social media's manipulations, Glenn Greenwald pointed out
Read more
Putin, Rahmon discuss arrangements for Russian leader’s visit to Tajikistan — Kremlin
In the phone call, President of the Russian Federation warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Tajikistan on his birthday
Read more
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Read more
Possible Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev will be limited to early modifications — expert
The range of these cruise missiles is significantly shorter, Vladimir Yeranosyan, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, emphasized
Read more
Putin calls nationalization of oil and gas sector 'complicated, dangerous process'
This process can lead to negative effects, according to Putin
Read more
Decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev may ruin Russia-US relations — Putin
Commenting on his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said he gave an honest overview of the situation
Read more
Russian medics never handled some wounds soldiers get in special operation — neurosurgeon
In particular, Dmitry Svistov pointed out that traumatic injuries to the blood vessels supplying the brain are now far more prevalent than before
Read more
US relations, European militarization, Ukraine’s army losses: Putin’s statements at Valdai
TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian leader
Read more
Lavrov urges those speculating on issue of nuclear war to understand their responsibility
As Sergey Lavrov noted, the Russian president has repeatedly stated that Russian nuclear doctrine only provides for retaliatory measures aimed at preventing Russia’s destruction through direct nuclear strikes that pose a threat to the existence of the Russian state
Read more
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
Read more
Poland scrambles warplanes amid strikes on Ukraine
Air raid sirens are ringing out in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Ternopol regions
Read more
Rescuers in Kamchatka lowered a surviving tourist to the foot of Vilyuchinsky Volcano
The woman was unharmed, but severely hypothermic and unable to move independently
Read more
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian citizen detained in Singapore on charges of violating US laws
The embassy confirmed that it had received official notification from the police regarding the detention
Read more
UK, Germany, France seeking to stage color revolution in Serbia — Dodik
The President of the Republic of Srpska believes that the country is being effectively divided
Read more
Dodik says he asked Putin to work out solutions with Trump regarding Balkans
It was particularly important for president of Republika Srpska to retain confidence in Russia's strategic support in the UN Security Council
Read more
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Number of police officers injured in the unrest in Tbilisi reaches 21 — Health Ministry
Ambulances carried them to medical facilities
Read more
Top Russian, Venezuelan diplomats express concern over US actions in Caribbean
Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia strongly condemns strike delivered by the US armed forces on a vessel in international waters off Venezuela
Read more
Unrest in Tbilisi is attempted coup, ruling party’s secretary general says
Kakha Kaladze indicated that demonstrators "broke into the presidential palace"
Read more
Several energy facilities damaged in Ukraine's Chernigov Region
Explosions were reported in the Chernigov Region last night
Read more
Hamas ready to release all remaining alive hostages in one day — Al Hadath
According to TV channel, senior Hamas officials will be able to leave Gaza if they want to under Washington’s guarantees that they will not be a target of assassination attempts
Read more
INTERVIEW: West seeking to dismantle Dayton Agreement — Dodik
The Republic of Srpska will take measures to foil any violations during the election, said Milorad Dodik
Read more
Moldovan president’s party to have 55 seats in newly-elected parliament — CEC
The decision must be confirmed by the Constitutional Court
Read more
Europeans’ money to vanish in burner of war in Ukraine, warns top Hungarian diplomat
The European Union is seeking to cut off the last channels of communication with Russia, said Peter Szijjarto
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Odessa
No air raid warnings have been issued for the region
Read more
Trump's raised fist could grace new US commemorative $1 coin
The move is planned as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Tbilisi police detained opposition figure who called for a march to presidential residence
Security forces detained former Prosecutor General Murtaza Zodelava and another opposition figure, Irakli Nadiradze, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest
Read more
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Hamas leader in Gaza makes first public appearance a month after Israeli strike on Doha
There is no word yet on whether Khalil al-Heyya plans to lead the movement's delegation, which will travel to Cairo for another round of indirect consultations with Israel
Read more
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
Read more
All types of microsurgical procedures available to wounded in special operation zone
In certain regions, over 20% of wounded individuals sustain eye injuries
Read more
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Read more
In NATO, even without knowing Russian, they understand what Putin is saying — Kremlin aide
Contrasting Western politicians with their military counterparts, an aide to the Russian leader Nikolay Patrushev asserted that the latter "understand that if this course continues, a terrible catastrophe is inevitable"
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Kim Jong Un calls for continuous development of North Korea’s defensive capabilities
The North Korean leader noted that the "nuclear military alliance" between the United States and the Republic of Korea "is making rapid progress"
Read more
Putin expects Space Forces to steadfastly safeguard Russia’s strategic interests
It is gratifying to know that the Space Forces personnel carefully preserve and develop the glorious traditions of their predecessors
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers from elite unit surrender to Russian troops near Krasnoarmeysk
The group includes soldiers forcibly mobilized into the Ukrainian army
Read more
North Korea’s Kim threatens `additional military’ response to US arms buildup in region
According to him, the United States has been ramping up its military presence in the southern Korean Peninsula to facilitate launching "a preventive strike on the enemy, if necessary"
Read more
NASA may deploy nuclear weapons to Moon under cover of astronaut mission — expert
Washington is focused on expanding its launch capabilities for a potential deployment of offensive weapons to orbit, said Stepanov
Read more