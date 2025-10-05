Hamas ready to release all remaining alive hostages in one day — Al Hadath

CAIRO, September 5. /TASS/. Hamas is ready to release all alive Israeli hostages in one day, the Al Hadath television channel said, citing a Hamas source.

However, according to the source, Hamas will need more time to hand over the bodies of the deceased hostages. The United States is ready to "demonstrate flexibility" on this matter, the source claimed.

Apart from that, according to Al Hadath, senior Hamas officials will be able to leave Gaza if they want to under Washington’s guarantees that they will not be a target of assassination attempts.

Apart from that, according to the television channel’s source, Hamas has agreed to surrender arms to a special body formed from Egyptian and Palestinian forces under the auspices of the United Nations. The radicals "are interested in implemented provisions of the Gaza plan" offered by US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible," the source said. However, Israel, in his words, is seeking to "hinder" the implementation of Trump’s initiative and refuses to stop bombing the enclave.

There have been no official comments from Hamas so far.

Trump's Gaza plan

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

On October 3, Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s proposal to the mediator. It expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework."

A new round of indirect Israel-Hamas talks will take place in Egypt on October 6.