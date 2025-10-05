Yemen’s Houthis report launching missile strike on Israeli targets near Jerusalem

DOHA, October 5. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement has attacked several Israeli targets near Jerusalem with a hypersonic ballistic missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The missile troops of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a unique military operation, using the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, equipped with multiple fission warheads, to attack several sensitive facilities near the occupied city of Jerusalem," Saree said in an address streamed on Al Masirah television.

According to him, the Yemeni Army is following talks on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip as the Houthis intend to continue their attacks on Israel until the Jewish state stops the agression in the Palestinian enclave.