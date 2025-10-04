Munich airport closed again amid drone sightings — Reuters

BERLIN, October 4. /TASS/. Munich Airport in Germany had to suspend its operations on Friday night after several unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, Reuters reported citing the airport’s security service.

A spokesperson for airport police said both of Munich's two runways were closed, the agency reported.

Thomas Borowik, spokesperson for the regional headquarters of the German Federal Police Office in Munich, told the Bild newspaper that "we are checking information about possible drone flights."

"For security reasons, air traffic controllers suspended flights starting from 9:28 p.m. local time [7:28 p.m. GMT]," he said, adding that it was not yet clear when the airport will resume its operations.

Munich Airport’s press service confirmed that flights were suspended as a precaution, until further notice. According to the Flightradar24 portal, 17 flights have already been diverted.

On the evening of October 2, Munich Airport’s operations were suspended following the sightings of several drones. Flights resumed only in the morning of October 3. According to Bild, police has so far been unable to identify those who launched the drones.