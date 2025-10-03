Hamas’s response to Trump’s plan shows desire to end Gaza conflict — Egypt

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Palestine movement Hamas’s response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal demonstrates that the radicals are willing to end the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

"Egypt is grateful to Hamas for their response to the US president’s plan and believes that by doing this, the movement demonstrated that it realizes the need to stop the war in Gaza and wants to save civilians’ lives in the enclave," the ministry said in a statement.

Cairo described it as "a positive development" that may bring the hostilities in the Gaza Strip to an end, with hostages released and humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave.