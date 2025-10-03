Hamas agrees to release all Israeli hostages, return bodies of those killed

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has confirmed that it has conveyed its response to Donald Trump’s plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip to mediators, declaring its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and return the bodies of those killed.

"The movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners - both living and remains - according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange," the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel. The group also stressed that it is prepared to "immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

"As for other issues included in President Trump's proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position," the movement noted.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned Hamas a "hell, like no one has ever seen before" if it doesn’t accept his plan by 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.