Trump’s plan for Gaza reckons only with Israel’s interests — Hamas member

DOHA, October 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip serves Israel’s interests and totally ignores the rights of Palestinians, an unnamed Hamas member told the Asharq News television channel.

"Trump’s plan totally ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. Its provisions only serve the interests of the Israeli side," he said, adding that Hamas leaders object to some of its points.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

However, according to the Al Hadath television channel, Palestinian groups who are considering this plan are afraid of the "recurrence of the Lebanese experience" in the enclave and want "clear guarantees of ending hostilities in Gaza."

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned Hamas a "hell, like no one has ever seen before" if it doesn’t accept his plan by 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.