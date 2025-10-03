Mexico City mayor reports 94 police officers injured in clashes with protesters

MEXICO CITY, October 3. /TASS/. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada Molina reported that 94 police officers were injured in riots that broke out during a mass rally on October 2.

"A total of 94 metropolitan police officers were taken to various hospitals to receive specialized care. Of them, 78 were discharged overnight, 16 remain under supervision, and three are reportedly in severe condition," the mayor wrote on her X page.

She emphasized that the Mexico City police did not use force to disperse the demonstration but acted with restraint, "maintaining peace and protecting citizens." Brugada also pledged special compensation for the injured officers.

The clashes erupted during commemorative events marking the anniversary of October 2, 1968, when tragedy struck in Mexico City’s Tlatelolco Square. During a student rally ahead of the Olympic Games, the army and police opened fire on demonstrators. According to various estimates, the number of victims ranged from several dozen to several hundred. The events became known as the Tlatelolco Massacre and remain a lasting symbol of resistance to state violence in Mexico.