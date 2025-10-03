West to resume dialogue with Russia at some point — ex-NATO chief

BERLIN, October 3. /TASS/. Former NATO Secretary-General (2014-2024) Jens Stoltenberg said that sooner or later the West will be forced to resume dialogue with Russia, according to an interview he gave to German magazine Stern.

"After all, Russia will not disappear. It will still be our neighbor," the former NATO chief noted. At the same time, he stressed that there is currently "no basis for a meaningful dialogue." "But, of course, we will have to resume it someday," Stoltenberg added.

He also stated that "Ukraine must talk to Russia to end this war by reaching an agreement."