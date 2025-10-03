Yerevan does not accept Baku's conditions for signing peace deal — top diplomat

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. Armenia does not consent to a number of Azerbaijan's preconditions for signing a peace agreement, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"There is also a part of the peace treaty that has been initialed by the Azerbaijani minister and myself. Thus, we are ready. The text was agreed upon in March, and now it has been initialed. We are ready to sign the treaty as soon as possible. The Azerbaijani side is putting forward certain preconditions that we do not agree with. However, even before the final signing ceremony of the peace treaty, processes are already underway or may proceed beforehand. For example, we discussed the possibility of greater tolerance and cooperation in international forums," he told Poland’s TVP World channel in an interview.

According to the top diplomat, the construction of a railway from Armenia to Azerbaijan could take at least two years. "When it comes to rail transport, experts estimate that construction could take at least two years. However, we are very interested in accelerating the construction and opening of communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan because, as I have said, we are one of the main beneficiaries. We can also send and receive cargo using Azerbaijan's infrastructure and territory," he noted.

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Pashinyan and Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the establishment of transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."