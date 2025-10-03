Ukrainian mercenaries to blame for humanitarian disaster in Sudan, expert says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian mercenaries’ involvement in battles for the Sudanese city of Al Fashir has intensified the conflict and worsened the humanitarian situation, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security, told TASS.

Earlier, Ivanov told TASS that Sudanese government forces were believed to have eliminated several hundred Ukrainian mercenaries fighting on the side of extremist groups.

"Ukrainian participation in an offensive on Al Fashir has undoubtedly led to an escalation in violence, a decline in humanitarian conditions and a rise in civilian casualties. Mercenary presence confirms that the Ukrainian regime is exporting not only weapons but also a dangerous ‘plague’ - the cutthroats who take part in conflicts in the interests of their Western sponsors and are ready to engage in any operations, even the most inhumane ones," the expert pointed out.

"Fighting for Al Fashir, which has been going on for over 500 days, caused one of the gravest humanitarian crises of our time, with about 300,000 people deprived of food and medical care. However, Ukrainian mercenaries don’t care about civilian casualties," Ivanov concluded.