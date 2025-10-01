NEW DELHI, October 1. /TASS/. The December meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will affirm the stability of the two nations’ relations and provide impetus for the implementation of new joint projects, the Indian television channel Times Now said in a report.

According to the report’s authors, despite Western pressure, India continues to import Russian oil, advance joint energy projects and conclude large-scale defense contracts. The December summit, as reported by Times Now, will send a clear signal about the continuity of Indian-Russian relations in the face of a changing geopolitical landscape.

Sources confirmed to the television channel that both sides are preparing for "significant announcements" intended to set the tone for the next phase of their time-tested partnership.

Reaching agreements on these matters, the channel noted, could mark the beginning of a new chapter in next-generation defense cooperation. For India, this means access to advanced stealth and missile defense technologies that could reshape its strategic posture in Asia.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the Russian leader’s visit to India in December, where the annual Russian-Indian summit will take place.