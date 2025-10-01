Warsaw court remands in custody Ukrainian national suspected of blowing up Nord Stream

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Warsaw District Court has remanded in custody for seven days Ukrainian national Vladimir Zhuravlev, who was detained in Poland the day before on the suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the Interia portal reported, citing the court's decision.

The Ukrainian will be held in custody until 7:40 a.m. local time on October 7. Zhuravlev's lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, said he will appeal the court's decision.

"We will defend his rights and press for permission to stand trial while being free," Paprocki told reporters after the court's decision was announced.

Vladimir Zhuravlev, 46, was detained by police on the morning of September 30 in Pruszkow, near Warsaw, on the basis of a European arrest warrant. In Germany, he is suspected of participating in the explosion of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines; under German law, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, the newspaper Die Zeit reported that German investigators had likely identified all the saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian citizens. The seventh suspect, the newspaper noted, may have died in December 2024 during military operations in Ukraine. According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, the sabotage group consisted of a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived from Rostock to the crime scene in the Baltic Sea on the yacht Andromeda.