MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Approximately 30,000 citizens join the ranks of the Ukrainian military every month through mobilization and recruiting, member of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky said.

"According to my information, available to the committee, <...> mobilization processes continue at the same pace. In other words, 30,000 citizens of Ukraine begin their military service through both mobilization and recruiting every month," he said.

The lawmaker added that at this point, the Ukrainian parliament was not considering any proposals or initiatives from the security and defense community.

"In other words <...> we have laid the required legislative basis," he said.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said on September 28 that mobilization and martial law in the country will remain even after a ceasefire is achieved or a peace treaty is concluded. In his words, the Ukrainian government will continue its mobilization efforts to replace demobilized soldiers.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has declared and repeatedly extended a general mobilization, doing everything possible to prevent men of draft age from evading service. Ukrainian social media regularly publishes videos of forced mobilization and conflicts between citizens and military commissars in various cities. Due to a critical shortage of manpower in the army, military commissariat employees have increased raids on public places and are beating detainees. Meanwhile, men of draft age are trying by any means to leave the country, often risking their lives. More and more often, citizens openly confront military recruitment staffers.