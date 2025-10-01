HAMAS insists on adjustments to Trump's Gaza plan — TV

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement is insisting on a number of adjustments to US President Donald Trump's plan for a settlement in the Gaza Strip, Al Hadath TV has said, citing a source within the organization.

According to the source, Hamas considers itself "entitled to amend the Trump plan," and therefore representatives of the movement "have approached mediators with a request to clarify certain provisions" of the document. Specifically, according to the source, the movement intends to seek to preserve its "legitimate right to self-defense" and the use of weapons for defensive purposes. Furthermore, Hamas demands guarantees that Israel will not resume military operations and is categorically opposed to any external governance in Gaza.

Earlier, a Hamas representative, quoted by the Jordanian news portal Roya News, stated that the Palestinian movement would likely disagree with Trump's plan, as it rejects at least two points of the American leader's proposals: the disarmament of Hamas militias and the deployment of foreign troops in the Palestinian enclave.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president's "comprehensive plan" for a settlement in the Gaza Strip. This document consists of 20 points. It provides, among other things, for the imposition of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. The US government maintains that this initiative is not aimed at annexing or occupying Gaza by Israel or forcibly displacing the enclave's residents. Furthermore, the plan explicitly states that Hamas will not return to power in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has announced its consent to the plan. Trump said on September 30 that the United States was prepared to give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.