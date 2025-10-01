Poland opens training camp for Ukrainian servicemen — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Camp Jomsborg, a new training facility for Ukrainian troops, has opened at the Polish Army’s training center in Nowa Deba, in the Podkarpackie Region of southeastern Poland.

The opening ceremony was attended by the defense ministers of Poland, Norway, and Estonia — Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Tore Sandvik, and Hanno Pevkur. Norway initiated the camp’s construction.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the facility can train about 1,200 military personnel at a time. Poland’s Defense Ministry reported that since 2022, more than 32,000 Ukrainian troops have received training in the country.