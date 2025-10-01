Israeli attacks on Gaza claim over 50 lives in past day

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza City and its outskirts has risen to 51 over the past 24 hours, with at least 180 people wounded, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported on X.

According to the post, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 66,148 Palestinians and injured more than 168,000 since October 7, 2023.

A local civil defense official told Al Jazeera that the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the Al-Aidiya and Al-Jawazat areas in western Gaza City in the afternoon. He noted that rescue teams had been dispatched to clear the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Earlier, doctors at Al-Aqsa Hospital reported that at least four people were killed in Israeli shelling of a tent camp for displaced persons in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. Five more bodies were brought in from Al-Talatin Street, which had come under tank fire.

According to the Maan news agency, hundreds of residents remaining in Gaza City are now leaving en masse following an Israeli government warning. They are heading south through checkpoints set up along Al-Rashid Street, where refugees are being screened to prevent members of the Hamas movement from leaving the besieged city.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s offensive operation in Gaza City, the embattled enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat Hamas. Earlier, the IDF repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

On September 28, over 140 radical targets came under attack, including structures used as firing positions.