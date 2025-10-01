EU draft budget serves Kiev's interests, Hungary refuses to fund them — MFA

BUDAPEST, October 1. /TASS/. Brussels has prepared a seven-year budget plan that serves Ukraine's military interests, but Hungary has no desire to support Kiev's army, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Szijjarto said Brussels has prepared a 7-year budget that is 'much more about Ukraine than about the European Union.' Instead of tackling Europe’s real challenges: competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth ‘they want to finance the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian state’," Hungary's international spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs wrote on X.

According to Szijjarto, Brussels is preparing for war and wants Europeans to be the ones to cover it. The minister pointed out that Hungary does not want to use its taxpayers' money to fund the Ukrainian army.