Ex-leader sees Moldova being turned into anti-Russia project under Western pressure

CHISINAU, October 1. /TASS/. Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is turning the former Soviet republic into an anti-Russia project, like neighboring Ukraine, under pressure from the West, former President Igor Dodon told TASS.

"The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has claimed victory in the election exclusively by manipulating it with support from the EU and NATO. And this support was provided for the purpose of converting our country, which has neutrality enshrined in its Constitution, into another anti-Russia project following the example of neighboring Ukraine," said Dodon, who leads the country’s largest opposition Party of Socialists, the center of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc considered the main opponent of the ruling party in Sunday’s vote. "This may trigger major trouble if the society gets split," he warned.

Earlier, he accused authorities of tampering with the results of the vote, which the Patriotic Bloc is going to contest in street protests and in courts.